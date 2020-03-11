Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday invaded Mahuta community in Igabi Local Government Area ( LGA)of Kaduna State and killed a retired soldier before abducting three persons.

This was coming barely a week after bandits killed over 50 persons in the same LGA and its Giwa counterpart in the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen initially abducted four persons including a heavily pregnant woman , but abandoned the pregnant woman when she could not walk again .

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said, “ I am trying to get in touch with the divisional police officer of the area so that I can get details of what happened. As soon as I get the details, I will get back to you”.

However, a source said: “The old soldier was a complete gentleman. He lived happily with his neighbours. When the gunmen came shooting all over the place, the old soldier came out to see what was happening,but the gunmen followed him into his house and killed him”.

In November last year, two lecturers were kidnapped at the same Mahuta .

The two lecturers who are brothers: Dr. Adamu Chinoko, and Dr. Umar Chinoko, work in different institutions of higher learning in the state.

Dr. Adamu Chinoko lectures at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria while Dr. Umar Chinoko lectures at the Kaduna Polytechnic. They were lucky to escape from the kidnapper’s den.