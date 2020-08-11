Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen on Sunday night murdered the proprietor of Winners Comprehensive High School, Jalingo Mr. Danlami Shamaki.

Shamaki was gunned down along Wukari – Jalingo road on his way back from Abuja.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Juliana Shamaki, who confirmed the incident via telephone, said that the family was in shock over the development.

The Wukari – Jalingo has become a death trap where tribal militias sometimes block the road in broad daylight, killing passengers from factional tribes.

Taraba State police spokesperson, David Misal, promised to get back to our correspondent once he had the details.

He assured that the command would do everything possible to fish out the killers and make them face the full wrath of the law.