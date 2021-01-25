From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A popular Ibadan socialite, Teslim Ajao was on Saturday evening killed by gunmen at an hotel, NTC area, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Fondly called, ‘Gatuso, he was reported to have gone to the hotel at a time the gunmen that just robbed the hotel were leaving.

It was learnt that he was making a call as he entered the hotel’s premises and that the gunmen shot him in the stomach at a close range, probably thinking that he was calling security agents.

It was also learnt that armed robbers had successfully completed their operation when the deceased encountered them.

“The late socialite was 46 years old and has never been married. He had bought an engagement ring, which he wanted to use to propose to a lady of her choice on Sunday January 24, before he met his untimely death the previous day,” a source told Daily Sun.

“He also planned to travel out of the country as soon as possible and somebody that wanted to help him, paid N18million into his bank account to perfect his travel processes. The person was said to have been agitated on how the deceased’s family members would believe him towards getting back his money.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said: “I am busy now. I cannot confirm anything to you. We are moving from Igangan to Ago-Are to ensure peaceful co-existence of the people. I will confirm and get back to you when we return to Ibadan.”