From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A soldier was yesterday killed, while three others were in critical condition following an early-morning attack by gunmen in Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen ambushed the soldiers at the boundary bridge between the Asari-Toru Local Government Area in the Kalabari region and Emohua.

It was further gathered that after the attack, about four soldiers sustained severe gunshot injuries while the perpetrators escaped.

However, chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Mr. Rowland Sekibo, said the soldiers were ambushed.

According to him, the soldiers were reportedly rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical attention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, Daily Sun visited the Military Hospital, and it was gathered that one of the wounded military personnel died few minutes after they arrived the hospital.

At the Emergency Unit of the hospital, the injured soldiers were sighted receiving medical attention, while others, apparently among the troops, gathered outside discussing in low tunes.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the 6th Division, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, could not be reached for reaction.

He neither answered his phone calls nor replied to a text message sent to him at the time of filing this report