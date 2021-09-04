From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Olajide S‎owore, younger to rights activist and convener of “Revolution Now”, Omoyele Sowore, was yesterday morning shot dead by suspected kidnappers in Edo‎ State.

The younger Sowore, a Phar‎macy student of Igbinedion University, was reportedly killed about 0645hrs along Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa by the kidnappers who also abducted five unidentified persons‎.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said Sowore’s corpse has been deposited at the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital.

“Good morning all. This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and on (sic) the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide male a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada. His remai has been deposited at IUTH mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing pls”, Bello said in the statement he sent to‎ journalists.

The elder Sowore, had in a statement early yesterday, announced that his “immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo State by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life yet another real human being!

Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye!” Sowore wrote, mourning his brother.‎

