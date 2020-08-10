Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen on Sunday night murdered a statesman and proprietor of Winners Comprehensive High School, Jalingo Mr. Danlami Shamaki.

Shamaki was gunned down Sunday night along Wukari – Jalingo road, on his way back from Abuja.

Wife of the deceased Mrs Juliana Shamaki who confirmed the incident via telephone said that the family was in shock over the development.

The Wukari – Jalingo has become a death trap where tribal militias sometimes block the road in broad day light, killing passengers from factional tribes.

Taraba State Police Spokesperson, DSP David Misal has promised to get back to our correspondent once he has the details but assured that the command would do everything possible to fish out the killers and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Mr. Danlami Shamaki was the proprietor of New Edition Primary School & Winners Comprehensive High School, Jalingo before his sudden demise.