From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Friday night killed a student of Government Science School Kuru, and injured two other students when they invaded a community close to the school at Kuru district in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learned that the students, who moved out of the school to a nearby community without permission, ran into the gunmen who were going to attack the community.

The school’s principal, Dabit Yohanna, who confirmed the incident, expressed regret that the victims stepped out of the school at about 7:30pm without the knowledge of the school authority.

“It is unfortunate that three of our students went out of the school premises without permission and were caught up with gunmen who open fire on them, killing one and injuring two.

“Those injured were taken to the hospital and have been discharged. But unfortunately, one of the students was killed at the scene,” he stated.

But Plateau State Police Command said the gunmen did not attack the school. Rather, it maintained that the incident was a case of hoodlums firing around Mararaban Jama’a around the school area.

The Command in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alabo Alfred, said the attention of security agencies was drawn to the scene and responded swiftly.

“The attention of the Plateau State Police Command has been drawn to news making the rounds in some sections of the media space alleging erroneously that Science School Kuru, Jos was under attack by some groups believed to be terrorists.

“The Command wishes to set the records straight that on 10/06/2022 at about 20:00hrs, information was received at our end that some unknown hoodlums were firing along Mararaban Jama’a, Riyom road not Science School Kuru, Jos, as it is reported by a cross-section of the media.

“Upon receipt of the report, a high-powered team of policemen and other security agencies swiftly mobilised to the scene of the incident but on reaching there, the gunmen had fled leaving behind one person dead and three others injured.”

The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, Bartholomew Onyeka advised members of the public to go about their lawful business as normalcy has been restored in the area.

