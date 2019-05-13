Okey Sampson, Aba

It was a weekend of tragedy in Abia State following the killing of a candidate of a student and the kidnap of two persons in two different locations of the state.

Ebere, 19, and a native of Umunkolo Nbawsi in Isiala Ngwa North was reported to have been hit by a stray bullet when gunmen came to the area to abduct the Isiala Ngwa North, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) chairman, Comrade Wachukwu Okechukwu.

Ebere was said to have died the following, while her colleague, whose name could not be ascertained and who also was hit by another stray bullet, was reported to be in critical condition at an undisclosed medical facility.

It was reported that gunmen had abducted Okechukwu at Nbawsi at about 10.15pm, close to his elder brother’s viewing center where he went to watch a football match.

The gunmen were said to have double crossed his SUV and bundled him into the boot before whisking him away through Ururuka road to an unknown destination. As the hoodlums made their escape route, they were said to have shot sporadically and in the process, stray bullets hit the two girls who had come to the area to take the ongoing May/June WEAC exams.

The NULGE chairman’s car was later recovered at Umuala junction where it was abandoned.