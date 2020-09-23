Gyang Bere, Jos and Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Bandits have killed acting Gwom Rwey of Foron District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen invaded the resident of the traditional ruler on Monday night and shot him dead.

Management Committee Chairman of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, Da. Jok Alamba, who confirmed the incident said the traditional ruler stepped outside to take a call where there was strong network when he was shot and macheted by assailants.

Alamba lamented that the killing of the monarch came after repeated efforts by the community to secure lives and property.

He, however, urged residents not to take the law into their hands as the police had launched investigation into the killing.

Member Representing Barkin Ladi Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Peter Gyendeng, described the killing as barbaric and unfortunate.

In another attack, some persons suspected to be kidnappers killed one person, abducted a pregnant woman and nine others even as they injured several persons in Nasarawa council.

Chairman, Nasarawa LGA, Mohammed Sani Ottos, told newsmen, yesterday, that the assailants numbering more than 20 stormed the community when residents were asleep, shot sporadically into the air before invading homes to abduct people.

“It is confirmed that some gunmen have stormed Kana town on Monday night; they were well armed, scared the people after they fired several gun shots. At the end of their operation, we discovered that one person was killed, 10 kidnapped and several people sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

Daily Sun gathered that the attackers usually come from Kana hill at midnight to kidnap for ransom, kill or injure anyone in sight before retreating.

Kana community is where some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were recently killed and kidnapped while on their way for training in Enugu State. It expands to Maraba Udege, Onda, Agwada, Nasarawa Eggon and Wamba towns.

Ottos, who said he had visited the attacked community to sympathise with the people, revealed that men of the Guards Brigade 177 Battalion, Keffi were on ground to avert further attacks.

Relevant security agencies in the state could not confirm the actual number of those killed, abducted and injured at the time of this report.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ramham Nansel, told Daily Sun that the command was trying verify the attack.

“I can’t confirm the story now because I am yet to be briefed on the incident. I will get back to you,” he said.