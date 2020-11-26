By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed the Oluifon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Isreal Adeusi.

The monarch was reportedly shot dead by bandits at Elegbeka area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the monarch was killed while returning to his domain after attending the council of Obas meeting in Akure, the state capital.

A source hinted that the deceased monarch was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo where he was confirmed dead.

It was learnt that the monarch lost lot of blood before he was rushed to the hospital.