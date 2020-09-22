Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the Acting Gwom Rwey of Foron District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen invaded the residence of the traditional ruler on Monday night at about 8pm and shot him death.

Confirming the incident, Management Committee Chairman of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, Da. Jok Alamba said the traditional ruler was in his house when a call came through his phone and decided to go out where there is strong network and he was shot and machated by the gunmen.

Alamba lamented that the killing of the traditional ruler is coming after constant effort to secure live and property of the indigent people. He recalled the contribution of the late Paramount ruler to the current peace in the area and urged the residents not to take the law into their hands as the security has commenced investigation into the killing.

Member Representing Barkin Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly and Minority Leader, Hon. Peter Gyendeng described the gruesome killing of ths traditional ruler as barbaric and unfortunate.

“Our leadership and security agency must rise to the occasion, come out, and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and ensure justice.”

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Musa Gyang who is also a native of Foron decried the killing of the Monarch whom he described as a committed person towards the attainment of Peace.

He called on the State government and the security agents especially the District Divisional Police Officer of Barkin Ladi to create Police outpost in strategic locations to curtail future occurrence.

The Chairman of Berom Educational and Cultural organization ( BECO) of Foron District, Dagalang Bott lamented on the ugly act and said the previous killings of other members of the community was no doubt a prelude to the untimely killing of their monarch who had always preached peace and harmony to his people.

He called on the members of the community to remain calm and be law abiding as they would not relent in demanding justice on the Killers of late Monarch.