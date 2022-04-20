From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen are reported to have ambushed the convoy of a federal lawmaker representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, Hon Musa Agah Avia, at Twin Hill in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occured on Tuesday night, left two victims dead, witnesses say.

Hon Avia, a PDP representative elected in the February Jos North/Bassa by-election, reportedly went home with his wife, children and a friend in a different vehicle.

A statement signed by Danjuma Dickson Auta, National Secretary General of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), said the member was inside the car with his wife, two kids, personal assistant and driver and a friend, Hon Hwenke Tuhu, in his own car.

The statement said they all escaped but his car was battered and shattered with gunshot bullets.

‘It was gathered that two other persons who were on motorcycles ahead of the lawmaker’s vehicle first encountered the ambush and have been confirmed killed,’ the statement said.

Police spokesman Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the incident and said two people were robbed of their motorcycles in Miango Bassa Local Government Area and shot by the gunmen.

He noted that the victims died when they were being conveyed to the hospital by the Police

Ogaba also confirmed the attack on the member of the House of Representatives, Hon Musa Agah Avia, saying his car was battered with gunshots.

He said the police commissioner has gone to visit the lawmaker and ascertain the level of damage.