Gunmen on Sunday attacked Inyi Divisional Police Headquarters in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The attack led to the death of a police officer and a civilian who was said to have come to the station to lodge a complaint.

The gunmen also set the station ablaze.

An eyewitness said the attackers were six in number and came in two vehicles.

“The gunmen numbering six stormed the station and opened fire. The incident caused a serious pandemonium but they (the gunmen) were telling the passers-by not to worry that they didn’t come for them.

“After several minutes of heavy shooting, they set the one-storey building ablaze. As I’m talking to you now, the station is on fire.

“When they left the scene, we counted two dead bodies on the floor. They must have been hit by bullet because we know one of them and he is not a police officer.

“They came with two vehicles, silver and black coloured,” the witness narrated.”