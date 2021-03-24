From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Gunmen suspected to be assailants in the early hours of Wednesday killed two staffers of the Federal Polytechnic Kauran Namoda, Zamfara state.

According to eye witness the gunmen broke into the house of the victims Usama Nazifi, located in the Low Cost Area of the town and asked him to open the door to his flat.

He said the demand by the assailants made the victim to shout for help which made the gunmen to run and take cover.

The source said after the disappearance of the gunmen, late Nazifi called his neighbour and collueague, Bashiru Muhammad outside and when both of them were discussing what happened at Nazifi’s residence the gunmen who were hiding somewhere close came out and fired shots at the two killing them instantly.

The two were buried Wednesday morning according to Islamic injunctions.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu said

Police operatives are on the trail of the assailants.

“A discreet investigation is in progress with a view to unravelling the motives behind the killing so that justice can take its course on any person or group found in connection with the act,” he said.

The police spokesman called on the people of the area to assist in providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of culprits.