From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons have been killed by gunmen at Kabangha Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victims, Let-Them-Say Nwinee, and Mr Emeka Erasmus, were shot dead by suspected cultists terrorising the community.

Daily Sun gathered that Let-Them-Say Nwinee died on the spot, and Basi Duuduu, who was also shot during the attack on Easter Sunday, has been hospitalised.

‘This morning some cult boys invaded Kabangha Community in Khana LGA and shot two persons last night, Sunday night,’ said a community source, who asked to remain anonymous.

‘One of those shot is called Let-Them-Say Nwinee. He died on the spot as he was shot on the neck on his bed.

‘Another of the victim, Basi Duuduu, was evacuated to hospital in Bori by the Active DPO in Bori who responded immediately and came to Kabangha same night.’

The development was confirmed by a younger brother to one of the deceaseds who gave his name as KL Nwinee.

He told reporters that the killers invaded his elder brother’s home around 9 pm and killed him.

‘They called me this morning that my elder brother, who was over 60-years-old, has been killed. When I rushed home this morning I saw him in the pool of his blood.

‘The killers met him in his bed and killed him. His wife managed to escape from the killers. I got there and we have buried him immediately,’ the younger Nwinee said.