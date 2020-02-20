Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two policemen, allegedly killed by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the bandits met the policemen at a checkpoint along Ode Irele-Ajagba Road in Irele Local Government Area of the state on Monday morning and allegedly opened fire on them, killing two and injuring another.

The injured cop was said to have been immediately rushed to a hospital in the area where he is still receiving treatment.

The identity of the deceased has, however, not been revealed by the Command.

Police spokesman Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Thursday, said the Command had been on the search of the bandits

“We lost two of our men on duty on Monday, but we don’t know who the killers are yet, whether they are armed robbers or militants or thugs. It is when we arrest them that they will tell us who they are,” he said.

“But it is very sad and unfortunate for the Command, losing our men just like that. While the investigation has commenced, we will do everything to get the bandits arrested and face the wrath of the law.”

A source in the area said the alleged killers were the militants who have been terrorising the riverine area in recent times.

He said the bandits and the policemen at the checkpoint argued over a N50 bribe, leading to a shootout.

Another source said the killers were armed robbers, who shot the policemen while escaping from a robbery operation.