Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen numbering about 12 yesterday shot and killed two policemen and injuring four others in a coordinated attack at Ohafia in Abia State.

The intention of the gunmen were not immediately known, but it was gathered that the policemen were on duty in a location at Okagwe, Ohafia when the gunmen swooped on them, killing two of them and injuring four others.

Another report has that it was only an Inspector of police that was killed in the attack while four others were seriously injured.

Unconfirmed report has it that the hoodlums attacked another group of policemen in the area, but there was no report of casualties.

Meanwhile, Abia State Government said it is in conjunction with security agencies in the state, investigating the attack yesterday Ohafia Local Government Area which led to the death of one police officer and left four others injured.

Reacting to the attack, the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu advised citizens of the state to go about their normal duties without fear or apprehension as the government has taken measures to protect them as well as apprehend the hoodlums.

The dead policeman had been deposited in a morgue in the area while the injured were taken to hospital for medical attention.