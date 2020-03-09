Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 300-level student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Olakunle Mathew, was at the weekend shot dead by gunmen. Before his death, Adekunle was in the department of Biochemistry.

Also confirmed dead after a brief illness, is a 200-level student of Educational Management in the university, Temitope Ayedun.

As a result, the authorities of the university have postponed the examinations earlier scheduled for this week. According to a statement signed by the Acting Registrar of the university, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, one of the students died of injuries sustained from gunshot by gunmen, while the other died of an illness beyond the capacity of the university health facility.

He said: “The university management received with rude shock the loss of two of our students to death last week. On admission of Miss Temitope Patience Ayedun, a 200-level of the Department of Educational Management, at the University Health Centre, the medical personnel tried their best to manage her until she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo where she was intensively managed before she died.

“The news of the death of Mr. Olakunle Matthew Olayinka, a 300-level student of the department of Biochemistry, was received last Friday. His death followed wounds from gunshot by gunmen after the medical personnel at the University Health Centre put up spirited efforts to stabilise him. The security agents are still on the trail of the assailants for apprehension.”

“The university management, under the leadership of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga E. Ige, commiserates with the families of the deceased, the entire students and the university community on these sad events. We pray the Lord to console the families and the entire university community. The university management has beefed up security within and outside the campus to forestall recurrence.

“Mourning the painful loss of these our students, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of the university Senate has, therefore, directed that the First Semester university examinations for 2019/2020 academic session earlier scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2020 to Thursday, March 12, 2020 be postponed till further notice. All students are enjoined to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without panic as management, in conjunction with the security agencies, are on top of the situation.”