From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen on Wednesday have killed a vigilante from Ogwuaga, Abba, in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source from the area who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun said the deceased a young man, identified as Fidelis Nnadi, was said to have been gunned down by the hoodlums along Okwelle- Umuezealaibe road while on an errand.

The source further revealed that the victim, whose wife recently gave birth to twins, left his village of Ogwuaga to Okwelle to buy some items and on his way back was spotted by the gang who were said to be coming back from an operation elsewhere where they kidnapped a mother and her child.

On sighting him, he was quickly identified as a local security agent, according to the source, they stopped and shot him at close range and fled from the scene.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

A source in the community said, ‘I spoke with the security commander and he said that he went to Okwele to buy things and on his way back he was caught in the action.

‘The kidnappers heading to Okigwe identified him as a security agent and shot him as they drove towards Okigwe. He said he is from Ogwuaga Abba.’

Police Public Relations Officer CSP Mike Abattam confirmed the incident and assured that the police are investigating the incident.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .