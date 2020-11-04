Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot dead a member of Khana Security and Peace Advisory Committee (KHASPAC) vigilante identified as Sari in Bori, Rivers State.

KHASPAC is a local vigilante group in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

The killing was confirmed by a member of KHASPAC who simply gave his name as Christopher.

Christopher disclosed that they were together with the deceased before he left for the Motor Park, in Bori, headquarters Khana LGA, where he met his untimely death.

He said that a few minutes after Saro had left his colleagues, they heard gunshots and when they rushed down to the scene, they saw the victim lying in the pool of his blood.

The source disclosed that people at the scene recognised some of the killers, who are from the same community with the deceased.

Daily Sun gathered that Saro, who hailed from Luawii community in Khana LGA, was reportedly shot dead at night opposite the main Motor Park in Bori.

KHASPAC, according to community sources, is dreaded by criminals because the members are believed to possess potent charm, which makes it impossible for a bullet to penetrate them.

When Daily Sun contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP) to confirm the killing, he replied through a text message, “Yet to get the report. I will call you later please.”

No further confirmation came from the Police Command at the time of filing the report.