Tony Osauzo, Benin

A woman and her two daughters, one of them aged six months, have been killed by hoodlums at Iguadolor community in Ovia South West local government area of Edo State.

The killing of the victims said to be children and grandchildren of the Odionwere (head) of the village, Pa. Omorogbe Avanrenren‎, may not be unconnected with the lingering crisis between the community elders and Okaighele (Youth head) of the village, Perrick Egbon, according to sources in the community.

The bereaved community head, Pa Avanreren, expressed shock that his children were killed. Chairman of Ovia South West local government, Scot Ogbemudia, who visited the community, appealed for calm and promised to unravel the killers.

“We will make sure we investigate this incident. We will work with security agencies and ensure the law takes its course”, he promised.

The Youth Leader of the community, Perrick Egbon in a phone chat, denied being involved in the killings and described it as unsubstantiated allegation.

Spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the killings but said no arrest has been made.

“It actually happened. Three persons were killed. Two female adults and a baby. The police is currently investigating the incident”, he said.