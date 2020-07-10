Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have shot dead a youth leader, Godwin Njoku, in Umuebule Community, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Njoku, popularly called Biggy, was the immediate past youth president of the community. He was killed by gunmen in the early hours of yesterday.

The State Police Command had last week arrested a suspected serial killer, Ndubuisi Anthony, from the said community and recovered decomposing bodies and three human skulls from his septic tank.

Daily Sun gathered that few days after the incident, gunmen struck in the community killing Biggy, and leaving residents of the area in panic.

The cause of Biggy’s death could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report. But, a source in the area, alleged that it was an assassination.

The source, who craved to remain anonymous, said the murder might not be unconnected with issues of land tussles and other communal issues in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the absence of security men and good road network in the area, were responsible for the prevalence of crime in the area.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident to journalists , saying that information at his disposal was still sketchy, adding that investigation was ongoing.

He said: “I can confirm the development to you. But, at the moment, the information I have is till sketchy”.