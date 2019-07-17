Zamfara State Government has confirmed the death and abduction of Kabiru Ismail and Hamza Salihu, deputy director and director of budget, respectively.

Director General of Press Affairs to Governor Bello Matawalle, Yusuf Idris, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

Idris said two others were also kidnapped alongside Salihu.

The incident reportedly occurred near Kachia, in Kaduna State, while they were on their way to Akwanga, in Nasarawa State, on official trip.

The governor expressed sadness over the incident and described it as “terrible and disturbing.

“It is very unfortunate that while efforts are being strengthened to stop armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes peacefully without any bloodshed, some bad elements, who have chosen to remain unrepentant, will still use security uniforms to stop and kidnap unsuspecting law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Also, a lady was said to have been shot in the leg and abandoned at the abduction scene, in a pool of blood.