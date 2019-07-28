Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Unknown gunmen have killed one Alhaji Yusuf Garkar Bore,65 years old business mogul and abducted his son’s wife, Hajia Aisha in Gulma town, Argungu area of Kebbi state.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspected gunmen, invaded the community at about 2am on Sunday and went to the victim’s house where they shot him at chest many times before they abducted his son’s wife.

A member of the family, who told newsmen on Sunday about the incident under the condition of anonymity, said;” the gunmen stormed the town at 2am and they invaded the victim’s house.

“He was shot severally at chest. We took him to general hospital, Argungu for treatment, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital and we have buried him today. His son’s wife has been abducted and we don’t know her whereabouts now because, till now, the kidnappers have not contacted the family or demanding for any ransom”,.

While confirming the incident, Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO),Kebbi State Police Command,DSP Nafiu Abubakar said; ” we aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene to arrest the perpetrators.

“We have not gotten any contact from the gunmen now on the abducted deceased son’s wife and they have not demanded for any ransom for now”, he added.