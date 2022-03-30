From John Adams, Minna

Gurara town in Gurara local government area and Kampanin- Bobi in Mariga local government area have come under severe attacks from Gunmen in the last 48 hours, leaving over 1000 villagers sacked from homes across the two LGAs.

In Gurara for instance, the gunmen unleashed terror on the villagers in Kabo, Kutayi, Zebena, Baradna, Gufana and Sabon- gari between Tuesday and Wednesday

In their usual manner, the Gunmen riding on a number of motorcycles and all armed with sophisticated weapon, invaded the town in the evening to carry out the attacks.

“They ransacked the entire villages with impunity injuring scores of the villagers before catering away other valuable with especial target on food items and cash.

The Gunmen, it was gathered burnt down about two police operational vehicles before leaving the town.

According to a source close to Gawu Babangida, the headquarters of the local government, the gunmen also set some houses on fire making many of the villagers to escape to safer communities.

Meanwhile It was learnt that shortly after the attacks, armed security men have been dispatched to the communities to restore law and order.

However, at Kampanin-Bobi in Mariga local government, scores of people were also kidnapped in Kwampany-bobi on Wednesday while other Flee the community into the bush for safety.

Several villagers mostly women and children were abducted. According to a source close to the local vigilantes in the area, the invasion b the Gunmen started at about 11pm of Tuesday and continued till the early hours of today (Wednesday). “As I speak to you now seven women and two men have been kidnapped, and we don’t know their whereabout. This is the 4th attack on kwampany bobi by the bandits in the last two weeks”, our source said.

All these are coming in the mist of growing apprehension among the Catholic faithful over the safty of the Catholic priest, Reverend Leo Ozigi who was abducted by gunmen along Sarkinpawa- Minna road last Sunday afternoon.

The apprehension follows lack of contact with the Catholic Church by the relations of the priest and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger state chapter.

One of the colleague of the abducted clergyman, Reverend Basil Sarki however told our correspondent that “Nobody has made contact with us but we are trusting God that he is alive”.

Sarki said he had personally retrieved the vehicle of the abducted clergyman from the spot where he was kidnapped.

” I tried getting a mechanic to go with me but nobody wanted so I went with a rope tied the car to my own and drove it to safety”.

Sarki said the ” little offering collected at the mass conducted by the abducted clergyman and some of his books are intact in the car

“They shot at the tyres of the car, I pray the bullet did not hit him” Basil said.