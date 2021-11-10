From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gun, machete and club wielding youths numbering over 100 marched through some streets off the Ngwa/Ohanku Roads axis of Aba, Abia State, on Wednesday, to enforce the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya and his extradition to Nigeria to face trial for felonius treason, declared every Monday a sit-at-home day to put pressure on the Federal Government to release their leader.

The order was later suspended, shifting the sit-at-home only on the days Nnamdi Kanu would appear in court.

It was gathered that in order to enforce the order in line with the appearance of the IPOB leader in court today, the youths, which included women, and decked in all black attire, took advantage of the poor road network in the area and marched through some streets, including Dikenafai, Ogwo, Item, Aja and others, chanting war songs and forcing schools and shops which opened for business to close.

