From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 18 persons were killed on Tuesday night by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, at Ancha village, Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Also, five persons were reportedly killed in different attacks in Tyana village, Riyom LGA.

It was gathered that the attacks, which lasted for close to two hours without security intervention, left 18 persons dead, six injured and 24 households razed.

National publicity secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, confirmed the killings in a press statement, saying the villagers were helpless and hopeless.

The statement affirmed: “The Rigwe community has been visited by yet another deadly and lethal attack by Fulani terrorists, as testified by victims that survived, in the early hours, 12 midnight of Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Ancha village of Miango District, Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA, Plateau State.

“The attack, which lasted for over two hours uninterrupted, led to the killing of 18 people, with six others injured while over 24 households with over 100 residential rooms were razed down, other properties like vehicles, motorcycles and harvested food crops were also destroyed, with many valuables stolen and carted away.”

He said a three-month-old baby was burnt to ashes during the attack and described the act as inhumanity against man. In addition, he said, prior to the Ancha attack, three people were ambushed along Oureedam village of Kwall District on Christmas night, two of them were killed instantly while one sustained gunshot injuries.

“On the eve of New Year, five people were attacked and ambushed at Twin Hill, where one was burnt to death, while four others were injured.

“On January 7, Timeh Evi,49, was ambushed and killed at his irrigation farm in Nzhwerenvi and his body has not been recovered till date, but his motorcycle and water pump machine were carted away.

“On January 10, Ancha village witnessed another attack where a couple was ambushed on their way to the farm. The man died instantly while his wife was injured and she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

Malison said the Irigwe have lost words to convey the state of sadness, broken heartedness and joylessness the people have been confined to due to the barbarism and callousness in the land.

“Beyond condemnation, national leadership frowned at this yet unfortunate development that has again reaffirmed a declaration of war on the innocent Rigwep people by the militia men who have incessantly proven it beyond reasonable doubt.

“While it is undisputed that the level of attacks meted on the land has further compounded the challenges plaguing the Rigwe community, it is worthy of note that it has also added to numerous deaths the nation has experienced for over two decades.”

He called on security agencies and government at all levels to devise means as well as cultivate the political will to end the spate of carnage being unleashed on the Rigwe people.

“No concrete and tangible efforts have been done to corroborate our calls but we want to reiterate that, if we are part of this country and legitimate citizens, then we expect to see a proactive, not reactive, approach; action, not condemnation, arrest not mere investigation, and justice not injustice.”

In a separate attack, more persons were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Tyana village, in Riyom and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State, respectively.

The killings at Tyana village happened on Monday, January 10, at about 9:30pm, leaving Joel Yohanna, 27, Daniel Bitrus, 25, and Christopher Ezekiel Mwantiri, 22, dead while two persons sustained gunshot injuries, while the killings in Nzhwerenvi and Ncha villages of Bassa LGA left two persons dead and three others sustained gunshots injuries.

President of Berom Youth Moulders’ Association, Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri, confirmed the killings. He said the victims were returning from Riyom when they were attacked.

Mwantiri explained that the victims were approaching the community when they sensed strange activities from the bush by the road; some strangers began to shot at the villagers, killing three persons on the spot.

IDA publicity secretary, Malison, said, “The situation around the axis is still tense as the marauders have been spotted gathering in an attempt to unleash another terror.”

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, expressed sadness over the attack in Ancha, which left many dead and properties destroyed.

Lalong said the attack was another sad tale in the unending cycle of violence in the area, which has continued despite several measures taken by government to end it.

He ordered security agencies to ensure that they fish out the attackers at all costs, as bringing such perpetrators to justice was the only way to halt the barbaric killings.

The governor asked the GOC, 3rd Armoured Division, and Commander Operation Safe Haven; Commissioner of Police; Department of State Services, Operation Rainbow and other security organs in the state to utilise intelligence available from survivors and other sources and ensure that the perpetrators of these and other attacks are apprehended and exposed.

While commiserating with the families of the dead and survivors, the governor directed the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to move in and assess the damage as well as offer immediate humanitarian interventions.