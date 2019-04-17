Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins rained a hail of bullets on the President General of Nimo Town Union, Anambra State, Chief Anthony Frank Igboka, killing him instantly before escaping through the scene at Nimo’s Oye Market in Njikoka local government area.

Igboka was a former legislator in the Anambra State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, and has been engaged in private business, including a funeral undertaking.

Sources say that Igboka had just emerged from a nearby restaurant within the community market and entered his car before the gunmen swooped on him and started shooting, with villagers running for safety following a staccato of gunshots renting the air.

Anambra State Police Command Spokesman Haruna Muhammed has confirmed the killing. He said the Commissioner of Police has visited the scene and recovered 25 expended ammunition of 7.62mm while investigation continues.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased Igboka had survived two previous assassination attempts before now, including a kidnap where he overpowered his captors and seized their gun, thereby earning him the nickname ‘Onapuru Dike Egbe 1‘.