From Stanley Uzoaru, Oweri

Gunmen have, again, killed and chopped off the penis of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ukam Efut, on Tuesday evening, at a security checkpoint at Agwa, in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that the cop was shot dead by the gunmen before severing his manhood.

The source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, narrated that the gunmen met Ukam and his colleagues at a checkpoint and opened fire on them.

“Mr Ukam was shot dead and his penis cut off by the gunmen who ran away with it. One of the other two officers at the checkpoint sustained wounds on his face.

“The place where the incident happened is called Okpo-Efi Junction, at Agwa, in Ejemekwuru road. It’s really unfortunate that they made away with the man’s private part. The community is quiet now.”

Also, the chairman of the community, Ekene Onyejiekwe, who confirmed the incident told Daily Sun that the remains of the slain cop had been deposited at a morgue in Owerri.

When contacted, the State police image maker, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident, but added that two of the gunmen were also killed by the police during a gun duel.

