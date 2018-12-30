WOLE BALOGUN, Ado -Ekiti

Gunmen have murdered a councillor representing Ward 9 in Ado Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The deceased, Deji Akeredolu, was also an aide to Mr Deji Ogunsakin, the running mate of Ekiti PDP gubernatorial candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola.

Father of the deceased, Jacob Akeredolu, 72-year-old retiree, told newsmen at his residence at the Bojuri area of Ado Ekiti on Sunday that the victim was buried on Saturday.

The distraught father said after the victim, who was his second son, was certified dead in hospital, policemen from Okeila Division in Ado Ekiti brought his remains to his house on Friday night.

The father, who described his slain son as the breadwinner of the extended family, said: “Deji was an easy-going, kind-hearted and lovely son. I don’t know why this should happen.”

In a telephone chat with our correspondent, Mr Deji Ogunsakin explained that the incident occurred t around 10.pm on Friday at Onala area in Ado Ekiti.

He described the deceased as an easy-going person, saying it was a sad development.

Ogunsakin decried the security situation in the state

“The crime rate in the state is at an alarming rate, within a week, four different killings of innocent people by bandits have occurred; another still happened in Ikere Ekiti.

“”The state governor, Kayode Fayemi should ensure the situation is tackled.

“I am also calling on the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Bello, to address the situation as Ekiti is no longer safe for the residents.

Mr Ogunsakin while speaking with journalists said although he was outside the state on official function decried the security situation in the state

He described the deceased as a vibrant, young man who was full of energy.

“He was a man of many parts, trained in fashion designing (tailoring). He recently informed me that he had even set up a fashion house, to engage his wife and himself; he doesn’t deserve such a painful death.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, told journalists on phone on Sunday that he had not been properly briefed.

“I’m yet to be briefed. Once I’m briefed, I will let you know. I’m not telling you that I’m not aware of the incident. This is my response as the PPRO of the state command.”