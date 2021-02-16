From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly shot dead a female student of the Benue State University (BSU).

The deceased, identified as Jessica Agee was said to have been gunned down at her Gyado Villa abode on Monday night by her assailants.

Although, it was not yet clear why the gunmen chose to murder the victim at the time of this report.

However, when contacted, the Benue State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report.

“Incident confirmed. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue while investigation is in progress,” Anene said.