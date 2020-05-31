Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday afternoon murdered the Batsari Local Government Area Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Abdulhamid Ruma.

Reports said that the party chief was killed when he arrived his country home of Sabon-Gari Danbasawa, from Batsari town.

According to an eyewitness, “the moment he arrived his village and was about entering his house, some gunmen emerged from the bush and shot him several times on the head and chest and he died on the spot.

“His corpse has been deposited at the Batsari General Hospital and he is most likely to be buried later today (Sunday).”

When contacted on telephone, the APC Katsina Central zonal Chairman, Mamman Yaro Batsari, confirmed the report.