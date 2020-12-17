From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked Agboughul community near Makurdi Modern Market in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, killing three people and injuring others. A lawyer, Moses Udam, his wife, Nkechi, and a blind old man identified as Nyikyor Mazugu were victims.

Two of Mazugu’s children as well as a Udam’sister were also said to be receiving treatment at the hospital. The gunmen also visited another compound and made away with N200,000.

Although, initial report suggested that the gunmen might have been hired assassins, some members of the community alleged that they were actually herdsmen.

However, police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, said the attackers were gunmen.

“Gunmen attacked Agboghul village Makurdi, claimed the lives of two persons, with one person receiving treatment at BSUTH. Policemen deployed to forestall further breach of peace,” the police statement read.

Udam was said to have been shot and then butchered in his room while his wife, Nkechi, was killed in the bathroom before the assailants moved to the next thatched house across the stream where Mazugu and his family were staying, killing him and shooting two of his sons.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who was one of the first callers at the scene of the attack on yesterday morning, lamented the manner in which the people were murdered even as he vowed that his administration would never surrender to criminal elements no matter the intimidation.

The governor, who recalled that only a few days ago some persons were also killed in such gruesome manner in Tse Angband community of Makurdi, lamented that this was not the Benue and Nigeria he dreamt about while joining politics.

He called on the youths to rise up and defend their territory by cooperating with security agencies to end to the reign of terror by suspected jihadists, most of whom he noted are not even Nigerians but have invaded the country to bring pain and tears to the people.

Ortom said: “Benue State under my watch will not succumb to Fulani jihadist no matter the intimidation.”