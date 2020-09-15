Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Residents of Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, have been enveloped in fear following the murder of a director in the Local Government Service Commission, David Jejelowo, by gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday at the deceased’s residence, located at Umesi Street, Igirigiri area of Ado-Ekiti.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the gunmen had stormed Jejelowo’s residence at about 1:00am, yesterday and shot him dead right in his room.

Abutu said the police have not been able to ascertain the intention of the assailants, saying investigation would reveal that.

“I can confirm to you that the man, named David Jejelowo, was killed at his residence at Umesi Street, Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti early this morning (yesterday) by assailants.

“He was killed in his room by assailants whose intention we have not been able to establish.

“We are investigating and our investigation will reveal whether it was a case of assassination or robbery.

“We are assuring the public that the perpetrators will be arrested and punished for their sins,” he said.

Abutu said the corpse had been deposited at the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

The police spokesman urged the public to acquaint the police with necessary information that can help in taming killings and other crimes in the state.

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested in Ogun State in connection with the death of a policeman, Agada Akoh, who was allegedly beaten to death at Dalemo Area of Sango-Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects – Jelili Ismaila, 22, Amidu Bankole, 34, Elijah Samson, 36 and Moses Proboye, 34, were apprehended following an information received by the police at Sango Division at about 9:30p.m on September 13 that a policeman had been beaten into a coma by some hoodlums at Dalemo Bus Stop.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Sango Division, Godwin Idehai, led his men to the scene of the incident where he met the policeman in the pool of his own blood.

The police officer was quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Ota for medical attention, but he died while receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigation, according to Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun State, said the deceased and one other officer were escorting their principal from Idah in Kogi State to Lagos State and while passing through Sango Ota, a truck driver, Jelili Ismaila, drove dangerously and almost pushed their vehicle off the road.

“While trying not to hit the vehicle conveying the officers, the truck entered into a pothole and one of its tyres got punctured. The two policemen later came down to caution the truck driver, but the driver accused them of being at fault. He thereby mobilised hoodlums who attacked the officers and their principal with dangerous weapons and beat the deceased to coma.

“Having realised that the policeman may not survive the attack, the driver and his hired hoodlums took to their heels, but luck ran out of four of them when the DPO and his men on a tip-off stormed their hideout and got them arrested…” he said.