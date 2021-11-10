From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen, on Monday night, killed Air Vice-Marshal Mohammed Maisaka (retd) at his residence, in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Until his death, the retired senior Air Force Officer was the Proprietor and Managing Director of MSK Hospital, a medical facility he was said to have established to help the highly populated community of his residence.

AVM Maisaka (retd) was one time Director of the Nigerian Air force Medical Services and an ABU Teaching Hospital Lecturer of Internal Medicine, who helped in producing hundreds of doctors across the country and abroad.

Though the police were yet to confirm the incident, a source close to the family, Abubakar Gwantu, said, “the armed men arrived at Maisaka’s house late yesterday (Monday) night and met him and his wife in the living room and shot him dead.

Gwantu stated further that Maisaka had been paralysed due to a medical condition for about three years and had been in rehabilitation until his murder Monday night.

He said: “Whoever is responsible for this must have held a long grudge against him, because Maisaka has long not been in circulation.

“In spite of his family opposition, he built and was running a private hospital in the densely populated Rigasa community, Kaduna, as his typical character for social work. He refused, in spite of his privileges of social status, to live outside the community, where he also built his retirement home.

“However, Allah knows best. May his Shahada (Martyrdom) grant him Jannah (Paradise) Aameen,” he prayed.

