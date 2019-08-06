Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the late hours of Monday shot dead the chairman of Shade Owners Association Zaki Biam Yam Market, Mr Tavershima Achinge, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that shortly after the deceased returned to his residence from the market, the suspected hoodlums suddenly appeared and immediately rained a torrent of bullets on him.

An eye witness and a close relation to the victim who pleaded not to be named said that they were at home when it happened and were lucky to escape from the scene as the hoodlums shot sporadically leaving Mr Achinge dead with his body badly battered by the bullets.

Pictures from the scene showed that he was shot severally in many parts of his body, a development which made his intestines to pop out and his left hand broken.

When contacted, the caretaker chairman of Ukum Local Government, Tor-Tyokyaa Ibellogo, who confirmed the incident said the identity of the gunmen were yet unknown and appealed to the police to launch a manhunt for the fleeing culprits with the aim of tracking them down so that they could face the wrath of the law.

Mr Ibellogo also challenged the security agencies to intensify surveillance to avert a reoccurrence. Our correspondent reports that the body of Achinge had since been deposited at the morgue at a private hospital in Zaki Biam.

Confirming the report, state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said no arrest had been made yet but the police were already on the trail of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.