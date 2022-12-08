From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

President-General of Nkpologwu community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ferdinand Ezeiruaku, has dismissed the report that gunmen invaded a hospital in their town and stole four newborn babies.

Ezeiruaku said that such a thing never happened in the town and that the report was a figment of the writer’s imagination.

An online news platform, on Thursday, reported that gunmen attacked a hospital in the town and took away four newborn babies.

The news blog, which did not mention the name of the hospital, equally qouted an unnamed source as telling it that the incident happened on Tuesday night, and was only made known to members of the community on Wednesday morning.

The news platform qouted the source as saying thus: “It happened in our community, and people have been discussing it since Wednesday morning.

“They said some gunmen stormed the hospital (name withheld) and took away four babies from the hospital.

“From what people are saying in the community, no one was injured, and no one was killed in the attack too. The motive for the invasion of the hospital was not known to anyone.

“Some people say they could have taken the babies to sell them to childless individuals, but others say it could be for ritual purposes.”

But when Daily Sun contacted the president general of the town, Ezeiruaku, he said that such a thing never happened in the community.

“There was nothing like that. It never happened. I don’t know how it emanated but it never happened. I don’t know how the information started but we never heard anything like that in that environment”, the PG said.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that such a matter had not been reported to him.