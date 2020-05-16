Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Some suspected gunmen are reported to have attacked and burnt down Mbemun, a fishing town in Lamurde local government of Adamawa state.

The attackers were said to have raided the village at around 2 am Saturday morning, burning down more than half of the village as residents scamper for safety.

Daily Sun gathered that although no life was lost, the community is said to lost its livelihood and most of the residents are now without shelter.

This is the third in the series of attacks in the Numan and Lamurde community in just within a week.

Thiree local governments in southern part of Adamawa, Demsa, Lamurde and Numan, have in the last few years, become an unchallenged hunting ground for a group of faceless killers.

As the killer group resumes its murderous campaign, there seems to be no solution in sight for halting the arson and stopping the bloodbaths.

Details later…