Fred Itua, Abuja, FCT

Barely one month after daredevil gunmen raided a community in a suburb in Abuja and kidnapped over 20 people, kidnappers have again stormed Pegi Community in June Area Council, abducting the Council’s Vice Chairman, Mr Mohammed Baba, councillors and many others

The latest development is coming despite a series of assurances given by the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to stem the tide of insecurity.

Other victims kidnapped, according to witnesses, were a transport officer, special assistant (media), head of the department (food services) and other staff.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident Sunday morning, said the victims’ identities might not be ascertained at the moment but promised to update the media as soon as he was properly briefed.

It was gathered that the victims’ bus was hijacked and taken to a nearby bush while coming back from the office of the new education secretary of the council, Mr Yunusa Zakari.