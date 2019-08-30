Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Several months after the tempo of the perennial attacks on southern Kaduna villages went down, gunmen on Thursday evening went on the rampage, killing five persons and burning houses including a police post in the area.

The latest attack by unidentified gunmen was said to have taken place at Kiri village in Attakar Chiefdom of Kaura local government of Kaduna State, bordering Ryom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Kaduna State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the attack, however, said, investigation had been launched to unravel the identity of the attackers and bring them to book.

However, an eye witness, Mr. Sunday Bulus told our correspondent that, the attackers invaded the community around 4 pm on Thursday evening and started shooting at the innocent villagers.

“In the process, five persons were killed while two others are still missing. A number of houses including, the new police outpost were burnt and vandalised respectively,” he narrated.

The police spokesman also confirmed that, the armed hoodlums stormed the village, shooting sporadically and in the process killed the villagers.

According to Sabo, “some armed handlooms came to the village on Thursday, shooting sporadically and shot one man named Daniel, who was later rushed to the hospital.

“Upon receiving information, the area commander of Kafanchan rushed to the scene and chased the hoodlums who ran into a hill bordering Kaura and Ryom Local Government area of Plateau State.

“And this morning (Friday morning) while our men were combing the area, they discovered four bodies and the 35-year-old Daniel who was injured; he later died, bringing the number of the deceased to five.

“Police have taken over the situation in the state as everywhere in the village is calm and patrol is ongoing in the surrounding area,” he said.

The police spokesman said that preliminary investigation showed that the attackers might have come through Ryom Local Government Area of Plateau State.