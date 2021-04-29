From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator representing Edo Central in the upper legislative chamber, Clifford Ordia, was, on Monday, attacked by suspected bandits along Okenne-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads.

Ordia, who heads the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, told newsmen that he escaped death by the whiskers when the daredevil suspected bandits opened fire on his convoy in two separate locations, while returning to Abuja from his hometown in Edo State.

He said during the exchange of fire between the criminals and security officers attached to him, three policemen sustained gun injuries. He said one of the policemen was in critical condition, but responding to treatment in an Abuja hospital.

The lawmaker said his personal vehicle was riddled with bullets, though he was lucky to have escaped unhurt. He said the experience had left him “seriously traumatised.”

“We were coming from Edo State, somewhere between Okenne and Lokoja, when we met these suspected bandits. They opened fire on my convoy. The gallant policemen had to immediately return fire. The other security vehicle behind had to immediately join them, and they were able to repel the suspected bandits. During the exchange, three of the policemen sustained gun wounds. One of them was critically injured. We had to immediately rush them to a Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“They did their best and were able to stabilise them. I had to immediately put a call across to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver. We met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic because of the incident and because we had to save the lives of the wounded policemen, we decided to make a move. They opened fire on us. Some vigilantes had to join the policemen and they were chased into the bush.

“That was how I survived that attack. If you see all my vehicles, you’ll see how the bullets damaged them. But I am glad that we all survived. I must salute the gallantry of our policemen. If given the right equipment, they can do a lot and protect Nigerians.”

Ordia called on the Federal Government to, immediately, initiate moves to restructure the security architecture of the country, warning that no one is safe anymore. He said something urgent must be done to restore order to every part of the country and protect the lives of every Nigerian.