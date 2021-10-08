From Jude Nwafor, Enugu.

No fewer than 10 persons, including policemen, were, yesterday, killed when gunmen invaded Isu and Onicha Igboeze communities in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

In the invasion, while two policemen were reportedly killed in Isu, others were killed in Onicha Igboeze.

It was also said that two lawyers were also killed by the gunmen.

The two lawyers, it was learned, were passing with a vehicle and ran into the gunmen who operated in a Lexus SUV.

The gunmen were said to have killed the lawyers, burnt their own vehicle and left the area with the lawyers’ vehicle.

There have been killings in Onicha Igboeze in the last three months by gunmen and security agents.

Last month, a woman and daughter of the traditional ruler of the community, Elizabeth Agwu, was hit by a bullet when policemen invaded the community to arrest a suspect.

The woman died as a result of the bullet which got her on the abdomen.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, DSP Loveth, confirmed the latest invasion, but said details of the incident were still sketchy.

She, however, noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, has dispatched a team to the area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .