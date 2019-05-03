Billy Graham Abel Yola

Some gunmen suspected to be herdersmen have attacked three communities in Girei Local government of Adamawa State, killing five people.

The gun men were said to have attacked Murposa, Bankam and Wuro Hausa areas of Girei, killing five members of the community in the early ours of Thursday.

The five identified victims of the attack included Baba Zibion, who is said to be suffering from a leg injury and could not run, as well as, Baba El-nathan who could not escape because he was a blind man.

The other three victims included yound man known as Ethan from Tambo Jumoh and his two friends from Mboi who were said to have been in one of the affected villages for timber work.

Witnesses said several other people have sustained injuries from the attacks.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations officer, Othman Abubakar, the attack and said the situation has been brought under control.