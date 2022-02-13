From John Adams, Minna

The Chairman Magama local government Council of Niger state, Mallam Safiyanu Garba Ibeto has confirmed the invasion of some communities in his local government by gunmen on Friday where unspecified number of people, mostly women and children were abducted.

Several people were injured in the attack which the Chairman said was carried out on Friday afternoon shortly after the Friday prayers.

Communities that were invaded include Mabirni, Zoma, Bado,Yangalu, Buga zabbi few kilometers from Ibeto town.

According to source close to the communities, the gunmen said to be numbering well over 100, riding on motorcycles shot sporadically into the air to scare the villagers and the process injured some of them who tried to escaped.

A number of the villagers mostly women and children were either kidnapped or injured while entire cattle in these communities were taken away by the gunmen.

The gunmen also took their time to cart away food stuff, provision and other items as all the shops in these communities were burgled.

Already the gunmen have demanded N3million as ransom money for the release of each of the abducted victims.