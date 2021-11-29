From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have attacked the member representing Ohaukwu North Constituency in Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Mr. Chinedu Awo.

Daily Sun gathered that the lawmaker was attacked in his Effium community when he visited the area on Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen opened fire on the lawmaker’s convoy immediately they sighted him.

Effium community has been embroiled in an intra-communal supremacy war since January 2021 which has led to the killings of over 300 persons and property worthy over 800 millions destroyed.

Efforts by the state government to resolve crisis and end the war have all proved abortive.

Recently, three Consultants handling the Ebonyi ring road project and four others with him, were reportedly kidnapped along the Effium axis of the ring road while supervising the project and they have not been released to date.

A close friend of the lawmaker confirmed the attack to Correspondent, adding that the lawmaker sustained serious bullet injuries during the attack.

He said ” It happened yesterday. He went to his Constituency for a meeting and they (gunmen) attacked him. They shot many times at his car but God saved him. He sustained gunshot injury on his shoulder. He has been rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki where he is currently receiving treatment”

Details later…

