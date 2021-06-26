From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected gunmen numbering five have reportedly raped four female students of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Disturbed by the unfortunate incident, the students of the institution have staged a peaceful demonstration to express their displeasure over the incident.

The students also complained about incessant robberies in their hostels, threats to their lives and properties and rape of the students by hoodlums suspected to be coming from their neighbourhood.

During the peaceful protest that lasted for hours, the students blocked the Okitipupa-Igbokoda road, disrupting free-flow of traffic on the popular road.

The President, Students Union Government of the institution, Damilola Okunomo confirmed the incident, saying cases of rape is rampart in the institution.

He said the hoodlums rob students of their valuables like phones, laptops, gadgets and rape female students at gunpoint.

Mr Okunomo added that four female students were raped two weeks ago, alleging that the institution’s management was not doing enough on the security of lives and properties of students.

“We are tired of this insecurity, armed hoodlums usually come to our off-campus hostels, rob students at gunpoint, and also rape our female students.

“The school management is not doing enough as we are the ones securing ourselves by working as vigilantes most times, the situation is terrible.

“We urge the school management to do its best in securing us and complete all the uncompleted hostels in our campus as this will also guarantee our security,” Okunomo said.

Reacting, the Dean, Students Affairs of the university, Mr Ilemobayo Oguntimehin hinted that the school management was doing its best to secure the lives and properties of the students.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the university have declared two weeks mid-semester break due to the high level of insecurity in the institution.

Some students who spoke on phone confirmed the break, even as all students have been directed to return home for cover.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.