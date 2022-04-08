From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked Aguata Local Government Area headquarters in Anambra State and razed three buildings, including a security house and two vehicles.

That happened hours after soldiers reportedly engaged some hoodlums suspected to be the same gunmenthat attacked the LGA headquarters at an area called Obuofia, located around Oko and Aguluezechukwu boundary area.

Although this information could not be confirmed by the police, sources in Ekwulobia said that they saw soldiers moving in that direction around 8am.

For the Aguata LG headquarters attack, the source said the gunmen first blocked the road leading to Ezinifite community and the one leading to Aguluezechukwu community through the side of the headquarters.

They said that the gunmen went into the compound, drove everybody out of the facility, including workers before setting two buildings inside the compound and the security house on fire.

At about the same time, masked men numbering about 70 invaded the commercial city of Nnewi on motorcycle, shooting in the air. The hoodlums were said to be armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

A source in Nnewi who witnessed the incident told Daily Sun that the armed masked men were warning the residents not to come out tomorrow (Friday). The reason for the order was not immediately clear.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack in Aguata area, but said that he was not aware of the Nnewi and Oko incidents.

He said that police had cordoned off the Aguata LG headquarters and that efforts were being made to apprehend the gunmen.