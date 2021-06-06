From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen again went wild on Sunday at Ubulu – Ihejiofor at Owerri west Local Government Area of Imo State setting the house of the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba on fire as well as that of the council chairman of his local government, Willy Egbo.

A source from the community told our correspondent that the gunmen struck at about 1 am, shooting sporadically at that hour, sending most of the villagers scampering for safety inside nearby bushes.

The hoodlums were said to have later proceeded to the home of the commissioner where they banged severally at the gate without response before torching the building.

Fortunately, there was no occupant in the two buildings inside the compound, except the security guard according to the sour e who later ran away after hearing the loud banging at the gate by the gunmen.

They later proceeded to the council chairman’s house, Honourable Willy Egbo at Nnepi and also razed the building.

Emelumba who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said the incident occurred at about 1 am.

“I learnt they came to my place at about 1 am, fortunately no one was around when the hoodlums invaded the compound except the gateman who ran away when he heard a loud banging at the gate by the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, gallant policemen have foiled an attempt to break into the Imo State police headquarters early this morning, according to the State Police Public Relation Officer, Bala Elkana.

The police spokesperson said the hoodlums tried gaining access from adjoining area of the command at Works layout but were repelled by their men who were on ground and engaged them seriously in a gun duel, killing six of them in the process, several others wounded while one of the officers as at the time of this report was critically wounded.