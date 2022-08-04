From Odogwu Obinna, Awka

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a pastor, Elder Nwokolo, in Ufuma community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source said that the victim was the leader of the All Christian Practical Praying Band.

It was not very clear how the incident happened but it was gathered that the armed men invaded the residence of the cleric and abducted him.

The suspected kidnappers were yet to establish contacts with the family according to the source.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, proved abortive as his phone was not reachable.