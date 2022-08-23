Gunmen have reportedly killed a military man whose name was given as Major Churchill Orji, last Sunday.

Sources claimed that Orji was killed in the Azia axis of Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State while carrying out operations against the gunmen.

For several months now, gunmen have been terrorising parts of the state, especially the LGAs in Anambra South Senatorial Zone, killing people and destroying property worth several millions.

Sources said that the victim hailed from Agulu town in Anaocha LGA of the state. He was said to be carrying out operations in Ihiala to rid the state of the criminal elements terrorising it.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said such a report has not been tabled before him.